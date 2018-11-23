Two-time National Basketball Assn. MVP Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors crashed his Porsche today while driving in Oakland. The star guard was unhurt, but his car sustained damage.

Curry, who is currently out with a groin injury but leading the NBA in scoring, was on his way to the team practice when the crash happened on Highway 24 before 9 AM. California Highway Patrol said Curry’s vehicle was hit twice, once by a car that spun out and then by a vehicle that rear-ended his Porsche, causing damage. Police blamed weather for the incident.

Sony Pictures Entertainment and Curry have a multi-year development and production deal covering film and TV. The pact is Sony’s biggest-ever media deal with an athlete. Based on the Sony Pictures studio lot in Culver City, Curry’s production company Unanimous Media focused on film and TV projects regarding family, faith and sports themes. The deal extends to opportunities in partnerships, electronics, gaming, and virtual reality.

Unanimous was co-founded by Curry, CEO Jeron Smith, and chief creative officer and Erick Peyton. WME brokered the deal.