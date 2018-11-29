The Golden Globe Award trophy has had some work done just in time for the big night. Today, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association today released an image of the newly redesigned award, sleeker yet heavier with a bronze base replacing the old one’s marble.

The new award – SEE IT BELOW – will makes its TV debut when the 76th annual Globes ceremony airs live on NBC Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at 5 pm PT/E pm ET.

The most obvious change is the base: Gone is the marble, replaced with bronze. Winners and presenters will be able to detect another change: The trophy is 2.3 pounds heavier.

For the detail-minded out there, the specs for the new trophy are:

Dimensions: 11.5″h X 3.75″w X 3.75″d

Weight: 7.8 LBS

Materials: brass, zinc, bronze

And the same specs for the old model:

Dimensions: 10.75” tall; 3.5” width of base

Weight: 5.5 LBS

Materials: gold plated zinc, marble base

Take a look. First, here’s a reminder of what the previous trophy looked like:

And here’s next year’s model: