Gloria Estefan, who received a Kennedy Center Honors medal last year, has been set to host the 41st annual Kennedy Center Honors next month on CBS. The show, which will feature performances and tributes, is being taped Sunday at the Kennedy Center Opera House in Washington, DC ahead of its broadcast December 26 at 8 PM ET/PT.

This year’s event will honor Cher, composer Philip Glass, Reba McEntire and jazz great Wayne Shorter with the honors, which recognize artists who have made enduring and indelible marks on the culture. Hamilton‘s co-writer and star Lin-Manuel Miranda, director Thomas Kail, choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler and music director Alex Lacamoire will receive a special Kennedy honor for being “trailblazing creators of a transformative work that defies category.”

Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss will executive produce the special for a fourth consecutive year. Weiss returns as director. Last year’s broadcast of the event, in which Donald Trump became the first POTUS in two decades not to attend, attracted 6.2 million viewers and a 0.7 rating in the adults 18-49 demo, both off around 30% from a year ago.

Estefan has won seven Grammy Awards, Oscar and Tony nominations and a National Artistic Achievement Award from the U.S. Congress. In 2016 President Barack Obama honored Estefan and her husband Emilio with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor.