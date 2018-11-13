There was less than three minutes on the clock when New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning saw his chance on last night and triumphantly took it.

In what was the 36th game-winning drive in Manning’s career, the Giants beat the San Francisco 49ers 27-23, a matchup that brought a lot of the drama gridiron fans want and complain they don’t get enough of.

For ESPN and the NFL, the result was another one of those mixed bags ratingswise. The game snagged a 7.4 result in metered-market ratings, a drop of 11% in the early metrics from last week, when the Tennessee Titans beat the big-draw Dallas Cowboys. However, the Giants’ victory was up 19% over the Carolina Panthers’ win over the Miami Dolphin in the comparable Week 10 of the 2017 season.

That protest-filled Panthers victory on November 13, 2017 went on to score a night-winning 3.0 rating among adults 18-49 and 8.8 million viewers – at the time the second-lowest result of last season. Last week’s well watched midterms-eve Titans-Cowboys game drew a 3.9 in the key demo and a total audience of 11.8 million, winning the night in both cable and broadcast.

Despite the downturn from that November 5 game, ESPN and MNF look on target to take the top spot again among the broadcast nets and cable.

Whether you watched MNF last night or not, it should come as no surprise the game peaked right near the end. In the 11-11:15 PM ET slot, MNF jumped to an 8.3 metered market rating as Manning engineered the final drive to bring it home for his team and fans.

Bingo!