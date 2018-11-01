EXCLUSIVE: Vertical Entertainment has acquired U.S. distribution rights to Giant Little Ones, the coming-of-age drama from Canadian director Keith Behrman that had its world premiere earlier this fall as a Toronto Film Festival special presentation. The plan is for a March 2019 platform theatrical release.

Josh Wiggins, Darren Mann, Taylor Hickson, Maria Bello and Kyle MacLachlan star in the pic, which centers on Franky Winter (Wiggins) and Ballas Kohl (Mann) who have been best friends since childhood. They are high school royalty – handsome, stars of the swim team and popular with girls. They live the perfect teenage life, until the night of Franky’s epic 17th birthday party when Franky and Ballas are involved in an unexpected incident that changes their lives forever.

Allison Black produced, with Patrice Theroux, Bello, Nathan Morlando, Ricky Blumenstein, Jason Potash, Paul Finkel, Hussain Amarshi, Daniel Bekerman, Mark Gingras and John Laing as executive producers. It’s from euclid431 in association with Storyboard Entertainment, Sugar Shack Productions, Scythia Films and Vigilante.

“This film and the standout performances had a resounding impact on the entire team here at

Vertical,” Vertical co-president Rich Goldberg said. “Now, more than ever, is the perfect time for a film to connect to anyone who has ever felt different, alienated, or alone. We couldn’t be more proud to be partnering on it with Keith, Allison, this outstanding cast and the rest of the Giant Little Ones team.”

The deal was negotiated by Peter Jarowey and Josh Spector at Vertical and UTA Independent

Film Group on behalf of the filmmakers.