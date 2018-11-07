EXCLUSIVE: As Freeform is preparing to kick off its 2018 edition of 25 Days of Christmas, the network has greenlighted its first original holiday movie for the 2019 event. Ghosting (working title ) comes from executive producers Lisa Kudrow and Dan Bucatinsky and stars Aisha Dee (The Bold Type) and Kimiko Glenn (The Guest Book). Also cast in the movie, executive produced by Joan Rater and Tony Phelan, are Insecure breakout Kendrick Sampson, Jazz Raycole (The Quad), Missi Pyle (Mom) and Lisa Gay Hamilton (House of Cards).

The quirky and heart-warming story follows Jess (Dee), who goes on the greatest first date of her life, but inadvertently “ghosts” Ben when she tragically dies in a car accident on the way home. Stuck on Earth, with no idea how to ascend, Jess will need the help of her best friend Kara (Glenn), the only person who can still see and hear her.

Dee’s Jess is a young woman who lives life to the fullest, wears her heart on her sleeve. Glenn’s Kara is an authority on New Age rituals and practices, but even that expertise can’t help her figure out how to help Jess ascend to the afterlife.

Sampson plays Ben; Raycole plays his level-headed sister Mae; Pyle plays Kara’s on-call Energy Healer Chrissy; while Hamilton plays Jess’s devastated mom Deb.

Kudrow and Bucatinsky executive produce via Isn’t Entertainment alongside , and by Joan Rater and Tony Phelan of Midwest Livestock. Theresa Bennett directs from a script written by Laura Donney.

This year’s 25 Days of Christmas features three original holiday films, The Truth About Christmas, Life Size 2, and No Sleep ‘Til Christmas.

