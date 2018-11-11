As the fires in Southern California continue to rage and be contained, many houses have been threatened and many have burned down. Gerard Butler took to Twitter to share a photo of his home in Malibu that was a casualty of the fires.

“Returned to my house in Malibu after evacuating,” he tweeted. “Heartbreaking time across California. Inspired as ever by the courage, spirit and sacrifice of firefighters. Thank you @LAFD. If you can, support these brave men and women at SupportLAFD.org”

Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson tweeted that he lost his home in the fire and Oscar winner Guillermo del Toro tweeted that his memorabilia-stuffed Bleak House might be in danger – he evacuated last night – but that “the gift of life remains.”

The iconic Paramount Ranch, one of the locations used during seasons one and two of Westworld, was burned as well as The Agoura Hills mansion that hosts the production shoots for ABC’s The Bachelor and The Bachelorette.

Other celebrity homes were threatened, but they were luckily spared. Actress Shannen Doherty is among the celebrities whose homes were believed threatened. Her fellow Charmed alum Alyssa Milano updated that her house was not burned down. She had previously tweeted that the structure was “in jeopardy,” but that her children and horses had been safely secured. “My house is still standing. I’m on my way to bring firefighters water and food,” she tweeted.

The Woolsey Fire has since been 10% contained, but firefighters are wary of an anticipated increase in winds later today. Residents were also assured that recovery efforts will be underway as soon as it is safe.

Evacuation orders are being lifted in some Southern California fire areas, but the statewide death count from the California wildfires now stands at 25, making it tied for the deadliest fire in the state’s history.