Worries of voter suppression has been a part of the gubernatorial race in the great state of Georgia since Democrat Stacey Abrams and Republican Brian Kemp secured their respective party’s nominations – and today it looks like problems are popping up all over the Peach State.
Shuttered polling stations, broken voting machines and claims of hacking are marring the contest in Hollywood South already and leading to long long lines for hopeful voters. Add to that the fact that many, including the likes of former President and Georgia native Jimmy Carter and Oprah Winfrey, have called out the apparent contradiction of Kemp holding the job of the state’s chief electoral administrator in the tight race with Abrams.
Just as polls start closing in Georgia, the problems that people are experiencing has an Oscar winner, the creator and one of the stars of Queen Sugar, the co-star of A Star Is Born, the star of Scandal, and a former candidate for President of the United States telling voters to #stayinline, which is trending hard on Twitter now, or make a call to report what’s going on:
#StayInLine. If you’re experiencing any issues or have questions, please call one of the numbers below. We got this fam!
English: 866-OUR-VOTE
Spanish: 888-VE-Y-VOTA
Arabic: 844-YALLA-US
Asian/Pacific Languages: 888-API-VOTE
American Sign Language: 301-818-VOTE
— COMMON (@common) November 7, 2018
Georgia! Call this number if your polling location doesn’t have voting machines or doesn’t have enough machines. 1-888-730-5816 #stayinline #vote pic.twitter.com/uFjJvH2WBN
— COMMON (@common) November 6, 2018
Be a #PhenomenalVoter and take it all the way! No matter how tired or aggravated you are. If they tell you, you can’t vote because the machine is broken or the polls are closing, dig deep and #StayInLine! We see you, Florida! We see you, Georgia! On my way to see you now, Texas! pic.twitter.com/opMttcIzWp
— Ava DuVernay (@ava) November 6, 2018
CA and GA — AS LONG AS YOU ARE IN LINE BY THE TIME THE POLLS CLOSE TODAY, YOU CAN VOTE. You will be supported. We got you. #StayInLine #GoVote #PowerToThePolls
Artwork by @ksh_e as part of @AmplifierArt x @WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/V3BZAbikpG
— Dawn-Lyen Gardner (@dawnlyen) November 6, 2018
#StayInLine #StayInLine #StayInLine
Predominantly Black Georgia District Forced To Wait Four Hours For Functioning Voting Machines https://t.co/eEYfKimgsl via HillReporter
If you’re in line, stay in line. Every vote counts! 🇺🇸 #StayInLine pic.twitter.com/QnlMkY0SA5
— Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 7, 2018
Tweeple!!! There is still time to vote! If you are in line, PLEASE STAY IN LINE. As long as you are in line at your site before the polls close you have the right to vote. #ElectionDay #WeMatter pic.twitter.com/BiMNRszklr
— kerry washington (@kerrywashington) November 6, 2018
Remember, Georgia: If you’re in line when the polls close at 7pm, you can still cast a ballot—so stay in line and vote! While the GOP has been trying to make this election about anything but the future you want for your families, you are on the verge of making history.
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 6, 2018
Almost all the areas where the problems are occurring in Georgia are predominately African-American. Abrams would be the first African-American women to be a state Governor in American history if she were to win tonight.
Having received a boost from campaigning with Oprah last week, Abrams took to social media herself to tell supporters today that they still vote:
BREAKING: Poll hours have been extended in Gwinnett County! 🚨
Annistown Elementary School NOW OPEN UNTIL 9:25pm
Anderson-Livsey Elementary School NOW OPEN UNTIL 7:30pm
Harbins Elementary School NOW OPEN UNTIL 7:14pm
— Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) November 6, 2018
Kemp has stayed quiet about the problems at the polls he oversees, at least online …but maybe because turns out he’s having problems voting too. What is it they say about Karma?
GOP gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp also had a voting issue today. When he tried to vote, his voter card said “invalid.” Our @DaveHWSB was with Kemp today as he voted and is covering the campaign all night. #ElectionOn2 https://t.co/d4yktfco6v pic.twitter.com/YR9FeJUijj
— WSB-TV (@wsbtv) November 6, 2018