Worries of voter suppression has been a part of the gubernatorial race in the great state of Georgia since Democrat Stacey Abrams and Republican Brian Kemp secured their respective party’s nominations – and today it looks like problems are popping up all over the Peach State.

Shuttered polling stations, broken voting machines and claims of hacking are marring the contest in Hollywood South already and leading to long long lines for hopeful voters. Add to that the fact that many, including the likes of former President and Georgia native Jimmy Carter and Oprah Winfrey, have called out the apparent contradiction of Kemp holding the job of the state’s chief electoral administrator in the tight race with Abrams.

Just as polls start closing in Georgia, the problems that people are experiencing has an Oscar winner, the creator and one of the stars of Queen Sugar, the co-star of A Star Is Born, the star of Scandal, and a former candidate for President of the United States telling voters to #stayinline, which is trending hard on Twitter now, or make a call to report what’s going on: