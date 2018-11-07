Worries of voter suppression has been a part of the gubernatorial race in the great state of Georgia since Democrat Stacey Abrams and Republican Brian Kemp secured their respective party’s nominations – and today it looks like problems are popping up all over the Peach State.

Shuttered polling stations, broken voting machines and claims of hacking are marring the contest in Hollywood South already and leading to long long lines for hopeful voters. Add to that the fact that many, including the likes of former President and Georgia native Jimmy Carter and Oprah Winfrey, have called out the apparent contradiction of Kemp holding the job of the state’s chief electoral administrator in the tight race with Abrams.

Just as polls start closing in Georgia, the problems that people are experiencing has an Oscar winner, the creator and one of the stars of Queen Sugar, the co-star of A Star Is Born, the star of Scandal, and a former candidate for President of the United States telling voters to #stayinline, which is trending hard on Twitter now, or make a call to report what’s going on:

#StayInLine. If you’re experiencing any issues or have questions, please call one of the numbers below. We got this fam! English: 866-OUR-VOTE

Spanish: 888-VE-Y-VOTA

Arabic: 844-YALLA-US

Asian/Pacific Languages: 888-API-VOTE

American Sign Language: 301-818-VOTE — COMMON (@common) November 7, 2018

Georgia! Call this number if your polling location doesn’t have voting machines or doesn’t have enough machines. 1-888-730-5816 #stayinline #vote pic.twitter.com/uFjJvH2WBN — COMMON (@common) November 6, 2018

Be a #PhenomenalVoter and take it all the way! No matter how tired or aggravated you are. If they tell you, you can’t vote because the machine is broken or the polls are closing, dig deep and #StayInLine! We see you, Florida! We see you, Georgia! On my way to see you now, Texas! pic.twitter.com/opMttcIzWp — Ava DuVernay (@ava) November 6, 2018