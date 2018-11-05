EXCLUSIVE: George Miller’s buzzed-about Three Thousand Years Of Longing has scored a near-sellout for FilmNation here at the AFM.

In addition to the big deals secured earlier in the market for France and Italy, FilmNation has now finalized key deals for Latin America (IDC), Spain (DeA Planeta and Tri Pictures), CIS (Volgafilm), Scandinavia (Nordisk Films), Japan (Kino Films), Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Hungary and Romania (Prorom Media) and South Korea (The Coup).

Also sold are Poland (Monolith), Ex Yugoslavia (Blitz), Greece (Tanweer), Iceland (Sam Films), Israel (Lev Cinemas), Middle East, Turkey (Italia Films), Portugal (Nos Lusomundo), Switzerland (Ascot Elite), Hong Kong (Golden Scene), India (PVR Pictures), Malaysia, Philippines (Square Box), Singapore (Shaw Renters), Taiwan (Moviecloud), Vietnam (Blue Lantern), Pan Asia TV (Fox Network Group) and South Africa (Filmfinity).

Many of these are understood to have been multi-million dollar deals. Remaining key markets such as U.S., Germany and UK are in play.

This one was always going to be among the most in-demand packages at the market. Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton will star in the big-canvas fantasy romance. Oscar-winner Miller has penned the script and will direct the original film. Log-line is being kept under wraps but pic is understood to revolve around a genie. Shoot is due to get under way next year.

The feted franchise creator will produce alongside his regular collaborator Doug Mitchell. FilmNation is handling international sales. CAA reps North America and China but is also helping broker the international deals.