EXCLUSIVE: Three days into the AFM and buyers are pressing go on George Miller’s Three Thousand Years Of Longing.

I understand multi-million dollar deals have closed in France with Metropolitan and in Italy with Eagle following competitive bidding late into the night. These are the first known multi-million dollar international deals done at AFM. Major offers are on the table for other key territories with studios and indies in play.

This one was always going to be among the most in-demand packages at the market. One buyer told me yesterday, “In a market of few must-haves, this is a great project.”

Finally, the major deals are starting to come in for AFM. It’s no surprise that Miller’s next opus is among those shifting the dial. It’s among the few packages here that can be sold for big money on the strength of its director and his vision. It has strong cast to boot in the shape of Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton. It’s good news for indies that it’s on the table.

Oscar-winner Miller has penned the script and will direct the original film. The fantasy romance’s log-line is being kept under wraps but it is understood to revolve around a genie. It is said to be unlike anything the filmmaker has done before but it is epic in scope (as implied by its title). Shoot is due to get under way next year.

The feted franchise creator will produce alongside his regular collaborator Doug Mitchell. FilmNation is handling international sales. CAA reps North America and China but is also helping broker the international deals.

Miller’s latest installment in the iconic Mad Max universe, Fury Road, was a critical and awards hit for Warner Bros in 2015. The dystopian romp debuted at Cannes to strong notices and went on to score six Oscar wins and $380M in worldwide theatrical (followed by strong ancillary).