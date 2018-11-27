George Eads will be leaving CBS’ drama series MacGyver, on which has he co-starred since the pilot. I hear he is still filming the show and is slated to wrap production in early December. While Eads has been released from his series regular contract and his characterJack Dalton is being written out, I hear he is not being killed off, with the door left open for Eads to possibly return as a guest star.

MacGyver, a reimagining of the 1985 show, stars Lucas Till, with Eads as the co-lead Dalton, MacGyver’s (Till) partner and old Army buddy. Till and Eads were the only actors from the original MacGyver pilot to remain when the project was revamped with a new writer/showrunner, Peter Lenkov. As part of the major changes, the series, originally supposed to film in Los Angeles, was moved to Atlanta.

I hear because of the relocation, Eads had been trying to leave since Season 1 and had been very vocal about it. Eads has a reputation of not being easy — he was benched for a few episodes in Season 14 of CBS’ CSI over an on-set altercation with a writer on the show — but he was the first actor cast by the network and CBS TV Studios in their MacGyver reboot and they reportedly tries to keep him on prior to his exit, first reported by THR.