A reunion special featuring several cast members from HBO’s now-wrapped epic Game of Thrones, shot earlier this year in Northern Ireland and hosted by Conan O’Brien, is headed straight to video — but it’s not as bad as it sounds.

HBO confirmed Wednesday that the special, shot in Belfast earlier this year, will appear exclusively on a complete Seasons 1-8 DVD GoT box set to hit shelves sometime in 2019. A story in Entertainment Weekly said some past cast members including Sean Bean were involved in the interview special.

As of now there are no plans for the special to air on HBO, we understand. As it was for the premium network, it also won’t appear on Conan.

Reps for O’Brien confirmed the special was shot but were sworn to secrecy by HBO on details. Among other things he previously emceed a 10-castmember interview on Conan in 2015.

Season 8 of Game of Thrones launching in April will feature six supersized episodes, including a battle scene producers said took 55 days to shoot in three different locations.

Lisa de Moraes contributed to this report.