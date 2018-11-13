It’s official. The anticipated eighth and final season of Game of Thrones will launch in April. HBO released a promotional video Tuesday morning with no specific date, but official word that the series will return for its final go-round in April 2019. The retrospective video features recycled footage with the most iconic scenes from the series so far.

An April premiere is not a big surprise, since Season 1-Season 6 launched in April or late March; Season 7 premiered in July 2017. But until today, the only official time frame for the debut came from HBO programming president Casey Bloys, who said the series would return in the first half of 2019. Star Maisie Williams was more specific, saying in an interview with the UK’s Metro in January that the series was eyeing an April 2019 premiere.

HBO previously revealed that the final episode was shot over 55 nights in three locations. Check out the clip below.