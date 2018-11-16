FX has bought for development Piety, a cult crime drama from writer Wes Brown (Preacher) and Noah Hawley’s 26 Keys Productions. The project falls under Hawley’s overall deal with FX and FX Productions.

Written by Brown on spec, Piety is described as a character-driven crime story set in and around a cult in the American West.

26 Keys’ Head of Television Dan Seligmann brought the project in to FX. The network declined comment.

Brown most recently worked as Co-Producer on AMC’s Preacher.

Hawley, one of FX’s top drama showrunners, is creator/executive producer of the Emmy-winning anthology series Fargo and praised genre series Legion, based on the Marvel comic book series. 26 Keys also is producing a limited series adaptation of Kurt Vonnegut’s Cat’s Cradle novel, which has been in development at FX.

Brown is repped by UTA, LBI Entertainment, and Morris Yorn. Hawley and 26 Keys are repped by CAA and McKuin Frankel Whitehead.