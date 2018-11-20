Just in time for Thanksgiving comes the Season 2 trailer for Future Man, the high-concept Hulu comedy from the creators of Sausage Party.

Written by Kyle Hunter and Ariel Shaffir and executive produced by Matt Tolmach, Future Man centers on Josh Futterman (Josh Hutcherson), a janitor by day and world-ranked gamer by night who is tasked with preventing the extinction of humans after mysterious visitors from the future proclaim him the key to defeating the imminent super-race invasion.

Here is the sophomore logline: Season 2 picks up in 2162, and Josh, Wolf (Derek Wilson) and Tiger (Eliza Coupe) learn that their Season 1 mission to stop the cure from getting out didn’t work. In this timeline, Stu Camillo (Haley Joel Osment) is now in power, having created the cure, and launched a plan to relocate humanity to Mars. A shadowy organization called the Pointed Circle seeks to recruit Josh to take Stu down – but are they the good guys, or is Stu? As Wolf quickly acclimates to the strange customs of this time, Tiger struggles with her Biotic identity and searches for an escape. Josh unites the team in an epic plan to save the world, but their time traveling catches up to them, and they must reckon with their choices and what to do next.

Kyle Hunter and Ariel Shaffir created Future Man and executive produce Future Man alongside Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Matt Tolmach, James Weaver and Ben Karlin. Its sophomore run kicks off January 11. Check out the quick-cut trailer above, and tell us what you think.