It’s Christmastime as we revisit the Tanner-Fuller clan, and rekindled love is in the wintry air. Yes, finally it’s time for “America’s Couple” — as DJ (Candace Cameron-Bure) and Steve (Scott Weinger) are called in the Season 4 Fuller House trailer — to give it a go. “Deej, we’ve been waiting 25 years, OK?” Steve tells her as the full house looks on. “We owe it to ourselves once and for all to just see how we are as a couple.”

Check out the aww-inspiring moment above, along with the rest of the first look at the new episodes that start streaming December 14 on Netflix. Spoiler alert: There’s lotsa smilin’, huggin’ and kissin’.

Season 4 will pick up with Danny (Bob Saget), Joey (Dave Coulier), Jesse (John Stamos) and Rebecca (Lori Loughlin) all moving back to San Francisco. It also will follow Jackson’s (Michael Campion) burgeoning romance and, of course, Kimmy’s (Andrea Barber) pregnancy. Jodie Sweetin, Juan Pablo Di Pace, Soni Nicole Bringas, Elias Harger, John Brotherton, Ashley Liao also star — along with and Dashiell and Fox Messitt as Baby Tommy.

Steve Baldikoski and Bryan Behar as new executive producers and showrunners. They replace Jeff Franklin, who was let go amid allegations that he had been verbally abusive to staffers and made inappropriate comments in the writers room.

Check out the new trailer above and some S4 photos below, and tell us what you think.