The storm will rage on a week earlier next year as Disney moves up Frozen 2 by five days from its original Thanksgiving Eve date of Nov. 27 to the Friday before the autumn holiday, Nov. 22.

Right now the only movie on that date is an untitled Fox/Marvel movie, which, when the Disney-Fox merger goes through, it would come as no surprise if that title moves.

While Disney traditionally opens its animated fare on Thanksgiving Eve Wednesday, which has been the case for Coco, Moana, The Good Dinosaur and this year’s Ralph Breaks the Internet, the original Frozen received a one screen engagement five days prior to its Thanksgiving Eve wide break. Frozen still stands as the best Thanksgiving 5-day opener of all-time (Wednesday – Sunday) with $93.5M. The 2013 movie went on to win two Oscars for best animated feature and best original song, “Let It Go” from husband-and-wife songwriting team Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez.