Fox’s Last Man Standing was the big demo winner in the network’s return from World Series coverage, scoring a 1.1/5 in ratings/share and six million viewers. The bad news is both were down from previous weeks, but still enough to lead the night.

The strong beginning at 8 PM saw The Cool Kids (4.23 million viewers and 0.9/4) and Hell’s Kitchen (2.61 million and /0.7/3) holding steady, and Fox won the night’s overall demo with an 0.9/4, drawing 4.29 million viewers overall, second to CBS, which had 7.49 million viewers and an 0.8/3 demo share.

At ABC, the Friday numbers saw the network’s 8-9pm comedies returned from last week’s preemption with increases in total Viewers and new season highs. Fresh Off the Boat was up to 3.0 million from 2.9 million two weeks ago, and Speechless at 2.5 million from 2.3 million, marking its most-watched of the season. In Adults 18-49, FOTB (0.6/3) held even with its last telecast, as did Speechless (0.5/3), which tied its season highs.

CBS saw MacGyver (0.8/3 and 6.09 million) and Hawaii Five-0 (0.9/4 and 7.79 million) both powering the night, leading into the perenially strong Blue Bloods (0.8/3, 8.57 million) as the night’s biggest total audience draw. All rebounded smartly after being down from playing opposite the World Series.

NBC saw its Dateline maintain its 0.5/2 demo, with an increase of 14% over last week in adults 25-54 and 4% in total viewers (this week at 2.87 million). Also maintaining were Blindspot (0.4/2, 2.83 million) in the 8 PM slot. The 9 PM offering of Midnight, Texas also held over its season premiere last week, with an 0.4/2 and 1.96 million total viewrs.

On the CW, Dynasty (0.2/1, 0.60 total viewers) and Crazy Ex (0.1/1 and 0.47) both held steady.