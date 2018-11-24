NBC-TV and Dr. Seuss’s classic How the Grinch Stole Christmas stole the TV ratings crown for Friday night, winning laurels with an 0.9/4 rating among nostalgic adults 18-49 and scoring 4.33 million viewers.

The Grinch was up against CBS’s Frosty The Snowman in the 8 PM slot, with Frosty scoring an 0.7/3 and 3.54 million viewers. On ABC, the Rankin/Bass stop motion classic Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town came in at an 0.6/3 and 2.66 million viewers.

Fox’s Washington vs. Washington State college football game came in second in the night’s wars, with a 0.8/3 average and 3.23 million viewers.