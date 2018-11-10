Fox continued on its post-World Series roll in Friday primetime, with its Last Man Standing once again the highest-rated 18-49 ratings/share of the night. But CBS again was the network sitting on top of the network cake.

At 8 PM, Fox’s Last Man Standing scored a 1.3/6 ratings/share, and 6.33 million total viewers, a tick up from last week. Also gaining were The Cool Kids sitcom (1.0/5 and 4.55 million) and Hell’s Kitchen, (0.8/3, 2.83 million), both up a tenth.

CBS won the overall network ratings war for Friday, scoring an 0.7/3 and 7.63 million viewers, but saw its shows drop a bit. Its MacGyver (0.7/3, 6.48 million viewers) fell at 8 PM, followed by Hawaii Five-O at 9 PM (0.7/3 and 7.50 million viewers, a season low). Blue Bloods capped the night by staying even, scoring a solid 0.8/3 and a whopping 8.93 million viewers, the largest total viewership of the night.

NBC’s Blindspot showed continued momentum, getting its highest 18-49 score since its Oct. 12 premiere in the 8 PM slot (0.5/2, 2.70 million viewers). Midnight, Texas (0.4/2 and 1.95 million) was on par with last week, but grew slightly in overall viewership. Rounding out its evening, Dateline NBC maintained in demo and overall viewership.

Steady as she goes was the watchword for ABC’s Friday. Fresh Off the Boat (0.6/3, 3.09 million), Speechless (0.5/2, 2.43 million), and 20/20 (0.4/2, 2.68 million) all matched their previous episodes, but Child Support (0.4/2, 2.19 million) fell a tenth.