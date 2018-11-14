American Gods producer Fremantle has opened a scripted podcast start-up and has unveiled its first two projects.

The company has launched Storyglass, which is a partnership between its Shotglass banner in the UK and the company’s global drama division. It will commission and develop original scripted audio ideas from a range of storytellers from around the world and will lead by Creative Director Robert Delamere, who recently wrote and directed Hang Ups, the UK adaptation of Lisa Kudrow’s Web Therapy.

Storyglass’ first two projects are Director’s Cut (w/t) and Baby, It’s Cold Outside. Director’s Cut, which is produced by comedy troupe Kill The Beast, is about a haunted Hollywood film set. Previously launched as a live show in Edinburgh, it has been described as Noises Off meets The Exorcist and Carrie meets Singin’ In The Rain.

Baby, It’s Cold Outside is the story of an ordinary man, struggling with homelessness, who is trying to have a special day with his son, whilst keeping secret the tragedy of his circumstances. Developed by Fremantle’s Leeds-based indie Duck Soup Films, it is written by Murdered By My Boyfriend writer Regina Moriarty and has been produced in association with homeless charity Crisis.

Delamere said, “Podcasting is a great space to develop and test new ideas with audiences, and the market is wide open for imagination-grabbing drama series. Fremantle, with its storytelling expertise, is in a unique position to attract ground-breaking talent and deliver great content to global audiences. So, we are delighted to launch the label with new series from the joyful and anarchic Kill the Beast and a raw and uncompromising work from celebrated screenwriter Regina Moriarty.”

Sarah Doole, Director, Global Drama, Fremantle added, “We have built a reputation for delivering compelling, high end drama around the world. Through that process we have discovered so many wonderful stories waiting to be told. The opportunity to work with fresh talent in an entirely new field is truly exciting for us and I’m thrilled Robert is joining us to provide the creative driving force for this new journey.”