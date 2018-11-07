Donald Trump says holding on to Senate was “big victory” for him and the GOP and Nancy Pelosi today heralded a “resounding verdict” as the Democrats took the House of Representatives in yesterday’s midterm elections. The spin will continue right up until the 2020 White House race ends, but no one can dispute that Fox News Channel was the big winner in the cable news ratings battle last night.

Just like the Rupert Murdoch-owned outlet did in the 2014 midterm elections, FNC wiped the small screen floor with rivals CNN and MSNBC plus ABC, CBS and NBC proper when it came to where most Americans turned for results and more last night.

In the primetime thick of polls closing, votes being tallied and shifts in power in Washington DC, FNC’s Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum anchored coverage was watched by 7.8 million viewers with a staggering 2.4 million in the news demo of 25-54.

That’s more than two million sets of eyeballs than second place NBC drew in the 8 – 11 PM ET slot. In viewership, FNC beat its own 2014 Midterms coverage by 24%. With an audience of 5.1 million watching punditry and political speeches, CNN was down 34% from FNC. In the 25-54 demo the Jeff Zucker run cable newswer inched ahead of Fox News by a slight 6% for what is basically an even result.

FNC also snagged the bragging rights crown of delivering the highest-rated midterms coverage ever on cable news, including long before the once Roger Ailes-ran outlet itself was created in the mid-1990s.

