Fox News has come out in support of CNN in CNN’s lawsuit against the White House’s decision to pull the press credentials of Jim Acosta, joining a dozen other media outlets announcing intent to file friend-of-the-court briefs to support CNN and its White House correspondent.

“Fox News supports CNN in its legal effort to regain its White House reporter’s press credential,” Fox News President Jay Wallace said in a statement.

On Tuesday, CNN sued the White House for pulling Jim Acosta’s press credentials the day after President Donald Trump’s thumping in the midterm elections.

The cable news network filed a lawsuit in DC District Court against Trump and top aides, including White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and Deputy Chief of Staff/ Former Fox News co-president Bill Shine, as well as the Secret Service which took away Acosta’s hard pass that afternoon.

CNN demanded the return of its chief White House correspondent’s press pass. Read it here.

“Our news organizations support the fundamental constitutional right to question the President, or any President. We will be filing friend-of-the-court briefs to support CNN’s and Jim Acosta’s lawsuit based on these principles,” 13 media outlets said in a joint statement this morning, including Fox News as well as AP, NBC, Gannett, New York Times, USA Today, Politico, Bloomberg, Washington Post and others.

“We intend to file an amicus brief with the U.S. District Court,” added Fox News’s Wallace in his separate statement. Notable, given that many Fox News Channel commentators have blasted Acosta’s aggressive Trump question-asking, including some who say Acosta’s credentials should be revoked.

“Secret Service passes for working White House journalists should never be weaponized,” Wallace said. “While we don’t condone the growing antagonistic tone by both the President and the press at recent media avails, we do support a free press, access and open exchanges for the American people.”

Wallace’s remarks are in marked contrast to those of GOP Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, who called CNN’s First Amendment lawsuit a “political stunt.”

CNN’s lawsuit is a political stunt. They falsely claim this reporter’s hard pass was suspended because he asked "tough questions.” Plenty of reporters asked "tough questions.” @realDonaldTrump took 68 of them from 35 reporters. Only one grandstanded & refused to give up the mic. — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) November 13, 2018

McDaniels insisted, in a tweet, that Acosta continues to get White House access through daily passes, CNN reported, though that statement seems to have been removed from her tweeting.

Maybe after CNN pointed out it was inaccurate.