Bill Shine, the longtime Fox News executive who now has a top communications role in the White House received $15.4 million on severance and bonus pay, new documents show.

The figures came from a White House disclosure form obtained by CNBC, which said it obtained it only after “dozens of requests to the Office of Government Ethics.”

According to the form, Shine was paid $1.46 million in salary, $8.4 million in severance and $7 million of future bonuses and options (read the filing here).

A rep from 21st Century Fox did not immediately respond to Deadline’s request for comment.

In recent years, Shine had become entangled in the web of sexual misconduct and harassment scandals that plagued Fox News while his mentor, the news network’s late architect Roger Ailes, was still at the helm. Although he long has denied any wrongdoing, Shine’s long tenure coincided with that of Ailes, who was accused of sexual misdeeds in numerous lawsuits by on-air talent and staff before being ousted in 2016. Ailes died in May 2017.

Ailes and longtime former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly each got hefty exit packages from the network, reported to be up to $40 million and $25 million, respectively.

The Shine disclosure offers more ammunition to critics of Donald Trump, who have raised questions about the close ties between the president and Fox News. Another connection is Hicks. After steering communications for the Trump campaign and then taking a prominent White House role, she now is working at Fox and will lead corporate communications for the company after the closing of its merger with Disney in the coming weeks.

Fox News, the Fox broadcast network and local TV stations will be the primary assets of Fox once the $71.3 billion transaction is completed.