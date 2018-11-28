Fox News Channel marked its 29th consecutive month as the most watched network on cable in total day, averaging 1.5 million viewers.

In primetime, FNC averaged 2.44 million viewers, besting MSNBC’s 1.84M and CNN’s 1.12M.

In the 25-54 news demo, FNC clocked 478K viewers. CNN, at 374K, bested MSNBC’s 332K.

In total day, FNC’s 1.475M clobbered MSNBC’s 1.024M and CNN’s 761K.

In the news demo, FNC’s total day average of 293K bested CNN’s 231K and MSNBC’s 181K.

CNN accounted for biggest November gains, percentage-wise.

In total day, FNC climbed 3% in total viewers but dipped 2% in the demo. MSNBC grew 9% in total viewers, dropped 13% in the

news demo. CNN jumped 10% in total viewers and inched up 1% in the news demo.

In primetime, FNC hopped 6% in overall crowd and 7% in the news demo. MSNBC grew 9% in overall audience and dropped 11% in the key age bracket.

CNN spiked 31% in total viewers and 24% in the 25-54 age group.

Among CNN’s primetime highlights, 9 PM’s Cuomo Prime Time, which launched in June, was the network’s No. 1 news program in November in total viewers (1.288M) and in the key demo (381K). The Cuomo-led program was up 25% in total viewers, while FNC’s Hannity dipped 10% and MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow Show grew 4%.

Cuomo also grew in the news demo, by 2%, while Hannity dipped 16% and Maddow dropped 15% versus a year ago.

Hannity is on track to be the No. 1 show in cable news for 2018, marking its second consecutive year at top spot. Hannity topped cable news shows for the month, averaging 3.026M viewers and 571K news demo viewers.

Maddow (2.90M, 525K) came in second in total viewers, third in news demo. FNC’s Tucker Carlson Tonight (2.85M, 539K) was No. 3 in total viewers and No. 2 in the news age bracket.

Rounding out the total viewer Top 5: FNC’s The Five (2.673M) and The Ingraham Angle (2.560M).

In the news demo, The Ingraham Angle (496K) edged out The Five (468K).