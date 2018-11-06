Fox News says Sean Hannity’s on-stage appearance at last night’s Donald Trump rally was “an unfortunate distraction and has been addressed.”

In a statement today, the network said, “Fox News does not condone any talent participating in campaign events. We have an extraordinary team of journalists helming our coverage tonight and we are extremely proud of their work. This was an unfortunate distraction and has been addressed.”

Both Hannity and his fellow Fox personality Jeanine Pirro took the stage at Trump’s campaign rally in Cape Girardeau, Missouri last night, in Hannity’s case after promising he’d do no such thing.

Hannity tweeted today that the onstage invitation was “NOT planned.” And his own onstage joke about the “fake news” in attendance was not meant to include his Fox News colleagues, Hannity wanted to clear up.

See the tweets and watch a clip below.

Earlier yesterday, Hannity tweeted, “To be clear, I will not be on stage campaigning with the President.” He explained that he was hosting his show live from the event and would interview Trump.

When Trump called him up to the stage, Hannity, at first pointing out the “fake news” who were sitting much farther away than wherever it was he’d just been, approached the president, pointed to the mic like he’d never seen one before, and said, “Mr. President, I did an opening monologue today and I had no idea you were going to invite me up here.”

He then told Trump that “the one thing that has made and defined your presidency more than anything else – promises made, promises kept.”

Pirro then came out – “She’s my friend and she’s your friend,” said Trump, “Justice Jeanine.” – and called Trump “the tip of the spear who fights for us.”

The Associated Press tweeted footage of the appearances:

What I said in my tweet yesterday was 100% truthful. When the POTUS invited me on stage to give a few remarks last night, I was surprised, yet honored by the president’s request. This was NOT planned. — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) November 6, 2018