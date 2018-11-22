Fox News issued an on-air apology today after one of its guests compared former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton to herpes during a broadcast.

Anna Paulina, Turning Point USA’s director of hispanic engagement, appeared along with political analyst Doug Schoen to discuss a favorite Fox News topic, Clinton’s deleted emails.

Host Rick Leventhal made an offhand remark about how Clinton remains in the news, prompting Paulina’s caustic remark.

“She won’t go away. She’s like herpes,” Paulina said, causing Leventhal to appear stunned.

“OK, that is news that we are breaking here,” Leventhal responded. “Not appropriate.”

Paulina disappeared from the segment, which was cut short with Leventhal apologizing to the viewers for “some of the language used in the segment.”

Fox News anchor Arthel Neville extended a separate Thanksgiving Day apology to Clinton.

“We are all Americans, and that is the focus and we want to reiterate that we do not condone the language that Anna Paulina just displayed here, and we apologize to Secretary Clinton for that,” she said after the segment concluded. “Fox News does not condone her sentiments.”

The news site The Daily Caller was the first to report the remark.