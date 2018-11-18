AT&T and Fox Networks Group have renewed a multi-year deal to continue distribution of Fox programming across AT&T’s video platforms DirecTV, DirecTV Now and AT&T U-verse.

The renewal includes Fox-owned local broadcast stations in 17 cities and the 22 Fox-owned regional sports networks. It also includes FS1, FS2, FX, FXX, FXM, National Geographic Channel, Nat Geo Wild, BabyTV, and Spanish-language services Fox Deportes, Nat Geo Mundo and Fox Life, as well as the Fox Soccer Plus pay-per-view service.

“We are pleased to have closed a multi-year deal with Fox for their entire array of content. Our customers will continue to enjoy their programming live and on-demand on all their devices, both at home and on-the-go,” said Daniel York, chief content officer and senior executive vice president for AT&T Communications. “Fox has worked with us in this deal to deliver more choice for consumers and better value to AT&T customers.”

Fox Networks Group President of Distribution Mike Biard added: “We’re pleased to expand our partnership with AT&T through this wide-ranging agreement which ensures that our top-rated entertainment and sports programming will remain broadly available to DirecTV, DIRECTNOW and U-Verse customers for the foreseeable future.”