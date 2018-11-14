Fox has put in development Hood River, a multi-camera comedy from Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment and 20th Century Fox Television.

Written by Travis Bowe (Family Guy), Hood River is a small town multi-cam/multi-generational comedy about a diverse group of people who work and congregate in the town’s brewery. The core relationship is based on two characters, Pete and his mother, Sandy, who are based on Bowe and his mom’s real relationship that he reluctantly admits is more of a mother/daughter relationship.

Bowe executive produces with Kapital’s Kaplan and Dana Honor.

Bowe has spent the last few seasons on Fox/20th TV’s Family Guy, rising to his current position as co-executive producer. Before that, he worked on spinoff series The Cleveland Show. He is repped by UTA.

This marks the latest broadcast sale this season for Kapital. The company has a total of four put put commitments, for dramas Wolfe and Blank at ABC, comedies Generation Gap and The Squeeze at CBS; as well as a series commitment for comedy Carol’s Second Act, starring Patricia Heaton, also at CBS.