Fox has given a script commitment with penalty to an hourlong female-centric Texas Rangers drama from writer Matt Cook, former Empire showrunner Ilene Chaiken and 20th Century Fox TV.

Written by Cook, the untitled Female Texas Ranger project centers on Lauren Crawford Flynn, one of only two females in the legendary and notoriously tough Texas Rangers, who balances the demands of her intense, high stakes job in a male dominated world with the challenges of being a single mom to a young teenage daughter.

Cook executive produces with Chaiken. 20th Century Fox TV, where Chaiken is under an overall deal, is the studio.

The project reflects the inroads women have made at the Texas Rangers. The nearly 200-year-old law enforcement agency named its first female lieutenant in 2014.

A male Texas Ranger was at the center of a popular, long-running series, CBS’ Walker, Texas Ranger.

This is the second project Chaiken has sold this cycle. She has a big put pilot commitment at ABC for hourlong drama The Ambassador, from Eva Longoria and Ben Spector’s UnbelieEVAble Entertainment, 3 Arts and 20th TV.

Chaiken, who created and executive produced the Showtime series The L Word, was executive producer/showrunner on the first 3.5 seasons of Empire. She also is an executive producer on the Emmy-winning series The Handmaid’s Tale. Chaiken is repped by WME and 3Arts.