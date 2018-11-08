Fox has put in development a multi-camera family comedy from Marlon co-creator Chris Moynihan and American Dreams co-creator Jonathan Prince. The multi-camera project is a co-production between Universal Television, where Moynihan has an overall deal, and Fox.

Written by Moynihan, the untitled comedy is loosely based on Prince’s life. The plot centers on a couple in their 40s falling in love and blending their families, all of which is complicated by the constant presence of her eccentric billionaire ex-husband.

Moynihan and Prince executive produce.

Writer-actor Moynihan also created NBC’s 2010 comedy series 100 Questions and ABC’s 2011 series Man Up. This is his second broadcast sale this season, joining Untitled Silberman Brothers project at NBC.

Prince is an executive producer on Hulu’s upcoming series Four Weddings and a Funeral, inspired by the 1994 film and written and executive produced by Mindy Kaling. He also co-created The Cleaner and Sweet Valley High.