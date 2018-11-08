The “inaugural class” of eight female cinematographers participating in the first-ever Fox DP Lab program were announced today (see entire list below). The lab, sponsored by 21st Century Fox and the American Film Institute, is designed to expand opportunities for female cinematographers by connecting participants with working professionals.

The lab takes place today and tomorrow on the Fox lot in Los Angeles. Participants will visit the sets of Fox-produced comedies Speechless and Fresh Off The Boat, as well as Fox feature film Call of the Wild, where they’ll meet with Academy Award-winning Director of Photography and AFI Conservatory alumnus Janusz Kamiński.

The Lab will connect participants with cinematographers, producers, directors, agents and executives; and provide an insider’s experience on Fox studio films and TV series in production.

The participants announced today are Tarin Anderson, Anne Etheridge, Catherine Goldschmidt, Halyna Hutchins, Hana Kitasei, Anka Malatynska, Dominique Martinez and Moira Morel. They’ll meet with cinematographers, producers, directors, agents and executives.

All the participants are recent graduates of the AFI Conservatory, the institute’s filmmaking MFA program.

“We’re excited about this initiative to propel female DPs in their careers,” said MyKhanh Shelton, Senior Vice President, 21CF Global Inclusion. “We believe that focusing on increased gender representation in this key role will help accelerate diversity throughout production crews.”

The participants are: