Fox has put in development Last Stop Bay Bridge, a semi-autobiographical multi-camera comedy from Andy Roth (One Day At A Time), The Goldbergs executive producer Doug Robinson and Sony Pictures TV, where Robinson and his Doug Robinson Productions are based.

Written by Roth, Last Stop Bay Bridge is about eight people of different ages and ethnicities who form friendships, and rivalries, as they commute by the subway from their gentrifying neighborhood in Brooklyn to their respective jobs in Manhattan. It’s inspired by Roth’s own upbringing in Manhattan where he rode the subway to school every day and formed the most unlikely and life changing relationships. The comedy will have characters that represent both side of the aisle, so to speak. The subway is the great equalizer – rich & poor, old & young, etc – all ride it.

Roth executive produces with Robinson. Sony Pictures TV is the studio.

Roth was most recently a Producer on Netflix and Sony’s critically acclaimed One Day At A Time. He also spent time on Anger Management. He is repped by Verve and Jackoway Tyerman.

The Goldbergs and Schooled executive producer Robinson also has an untitled comedy inspired by and starring Robin Thede and an untitled legal drama based on Isaac Wright, Jr. in development at ABC, and family comedy Uninsured in the works at NBC.