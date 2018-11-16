Hugh Davidson, Rachel Ramras and Larry Dorf have set their next project post Nobodies. Fox has put in development Buffalo Wings, a half-hour animated comedy from the Groundlings alums and 20th Century Fox TV.

Written by Davidson, Ramras and Dorf, Buffalo Wings is about two Canadian brothers who do not follow the rest of their flock when they fly south. When their hypothesis is wrong and they almost freeze to death, they must take refuge in Buffalo, NY, where they begin to live life as immigrant refugees. This series explores what it is to be a refugee and to fall in love with this country while pursuing the “American Dream” from every possible angle.

Davidson, Ramras and Dorf executive produce. 20th Century Fox is the studio.

The three most recently created, executive produced and starred in comedy series Nobodies, produced by fellow Groundlings alums Ben Falcone and Melissa McCarthy, which aired for two seasons on TV Land. Davidson co-created animated series Mike Tyson Mysteries which aired for three seasons on Adult Swim. Ramros and Dorf also served as writers on the show.

Davidson and Ramras are repped by ICM Partners and Loan Dang at Del Shaw Moonves.