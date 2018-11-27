Fox Family, the division of 20th Century Fox that focuses on a wide range of family film projects, and Chernin Entertainment are teaming on a live-action/animated family film, Paper Lanterns, to be written by author and illustrator Jonny Sun.

Sun is the illustrator behind Lin-Manuel Miranda’s NYT bestseller Gmorning, Gnight!: Little Pep Talks for Me & You, which was just released in October via Penguin Random House.

The studio is keeping plot details on Paper Lanterns under wraps but is describing it as a big, fun, all-audience movie that pays homage to Chinese folklore in a way that feels contemporary and fresh.

Vanessa Morrison, Nate Hopper, and Rachel Yeung will oversee the porject on behalf of Fox Family.

Sun recently released the first book under his three-book deal with HarperCollins Publishers imprint, Harper Perennial. Everyone’s a Aliebn When Ur a Aliebn Too: A Book landed on Amazon’s list of Best Comics and Graphic Novels of 2017. Repped by 3 Arts, CAA, and Levine Greenberg Rostan Literary Agency, he currently serves as a writer on season six of the Netflix series, BoJack Horseman.