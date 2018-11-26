Fox has given a script commitment with penalty to Sunny D, a single-camera comedy inspired by Dane Baptiste’s BBC series of the same name. It hails from Saladin K. Patterson (The Last O.G.), In Living Color creator Keenen Ivory Wayans, Eric and Kim Tannenbaum’s The Tannenbaum Company (Two and a Half Men) and Lionsgate TV, where The Tannenbaum Co. is under a deal.

Written by Patterson and Wayans with Wayans set to direct, the adaptation centers on Dane, a 30-year-old man who is creative, erudite and in touch with his feelings. Unfortunately, to his Caribbean-born, old-school dad, that translates to “You need a real job,” “I should’ve sent you to public school,” and “Are you crying again?” As Dane lives at home with his demanding father, doting mother and twin sister who has been trying to get rid of him since they shared the same womb, he will try to figure out what manhood means to a black millennial not quite ready to face the real world on his own.

Patterson and Wayans executive produce with Kim and Eric Tannenbaum via The Tannenbaum Co., Scott Schwartz via his new management/production company Scott Management and Baptiste. Jason Wang is co-executive producer. Fox co-produces with Lionsgate TV and The Tannenbaum Co.

Baptiste’s Sunny D, created by and starring the comedian, aired for one season in 2016 on BBCThree. You can watch a clip below.

Patterson also has an untitled family comedy starring Leslie Odom Jr. and produced by Kerry Washington, which has a put pilot commitment at ABC. He most recently has served as executive producer/showrunner on TBS’ The Last O.G. He previously was a co-executive producer on hit The Big Bang Theory. His series credits also include Two and a Half Men, Psych, The Bernie Mac Show and Frasier.

Wayans created, wrote and starred in the influential Emmy-winning Fox sketch comedy series In Living Color, which broke racial barriers with scathing social humor while introducing other household names including Damon Wayans, Jamie Foxx, Jim Carrey, and Jennifer Lopez. He also was behind the 2011 revival. On the film side, Wayans directed the successful Scary Movie franchise.

Patterson is repped by CAA and by Jamie Mandelbaum at Jackoway Tyerman. Wayans is repped by Schwartz Management and attorney Bob Getman. Baptiste is repped by UTC Artist Management worldwide and George Davis in the U.S. The Tannenbaum Co. is repped by CAA and attorney Jeff Finklestein.