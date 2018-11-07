Fox 2000 has acquired the film rights to the upcoming novel League of Wives, with Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Levy Neustadter attached to produce via Hello Sunshine. Marisa Paiva and Molly Saffron will oversee for the studio.

Written by Heath Lee, the story follows a group of well-educated, underestimated military housewives. After their fighter pilot husbands are shot down, captured and imprisoned for years under deplorable conditions during the Vietnam War, the women transform into a league of take-charge lobbyists, spies, and human rights activists, determined to do everything in their power to bring their POW and MIA spouses home.

St. Martin’s Press is releasing the novel in April.