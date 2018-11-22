EXCLUSIVE: Andie MacDowell, star of the hit 1994 film Four Weddings and a Funeral, is set to guest star on the Hulu limited series inspired by the British romantic comedy. She will play a new character in the project, written and executive produced by Mindy Kaling and Matt Warburton, which has recast its lead, with Game Of Thrones co-star Nathalie Emmanuel replacing originally cast Jessica Williams.

The romantic comedy series, which is heading into production for a 2019 debut, also has added five new cast members, Brandon Mychal Smith (You’re the Worst), Zoe Boyle (Frontier), Jennie Jacques (Vikings), Harish Patel (Run Fatboy Run), and Guz Khan (Finding Fatima). They join previously cast Nikesh Patel, Rebecca Rittenhouse and John Reynolds.

Hulu’s Four Weddings and a Funeral, from MGM Television and Universal TV, with MGM serving as the lead studio, revolves around four American friends — Maya (Emmanuel), Craig (Smith), Ainsley (Rittenhouse) and Duffy (Reynolds) — who reunite for a fabulous London wedding. But after a bombshell at the altar throws their lives into turmoil, they must weather a tumultuous year of romance and heartbreak. Relationships are forged and broken, political scandals exposed, London social life lampooned, love affairs ignited and doused, and of course, there are four weddings… and a funeral.

MacDowell will play Mrs. Howard, Ainsley’s (Rittenhouse) mother. Her casting is a nod to the series’ origins and provides a link to the 1990s classic, written by Richard Curtis and directed by Mike Newell, in which MacDowell starred opposite Hugh Grant.

Boyle will play Gemma, Jacques has been cast as Zara, Patel will play Haroon, and Khan will be Basheer.

The Four Weddings and a Funeral series is executive produced by Kaling, Warburton, Tracey Wigfield, Jonathan Prince, 3 Arts’ Howard Klein, Charlie Grandy, Tristram Shapeero and director Charles McDougall (Ep. 1 & 2). It marks Hulu’s second series from MGM TV following The Handmaid’s Tale and its third project from Universal Television following The Path and Kaling’s The Mindy Project.

Nathalie Emmanuel is best known for her roles as Missandei on HBO’s hit fantasy series Game Of Thrones and as Ramsey in the popular Fast and the Furious franchise.

