FX has rounded out the cast as production begins on Fosse/Verdon (new official title), its high-profile eight-episode limited drama series starring Oscar winner Sam Rockwell and Oscar nominee Michelle Williams in the title roles, from award-winning producers Thomas Kail, Steven Levenson, Lin Manuel-Miranda and Joel Fields, FX Television Studios and FX Productions. Production on the series is currently underway in New York City ahead of its spring 2019 premiere on FX.

Joining previously announced Rockwell and Williams as series regulars are Tony winner Norbert Leo Butz (Bloodline) as Paddy Chayefsky and Margaret Qualley (Novitiate) as Ann Reinking. Additional recurring cast includes Evan Handler (The People v. O.J. Simpson) as Hal Prince; Aya Cash (You’re The Worst) as Joan Simon; Nate Corddry (For All Mankind) as Neil Simon; Susan Misner (Jack Ryan) as Joan McCracken; Bianca Marroquin (Chicago) as Chita Rivera; Kelli Barrett (The Punisher) as Liza Minnelli; Rick Holmes (The Post) as Fred Weaver; and Paul Reiser (There’s… Johnny!) as Cy Feuer. Also joining the cast are Ethan Slater (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit) as Joel Grey, Byron Jennings (Lincoln) as George Abbott and Laura Osnes (Elementary) as Shirley MacLaine.

Written by Sam Wasson and based on his Fosse bio, the limited series tells the story of the singular romantic and creative partnership between Bob Fosse (Rockwell) and Gwen Verdon (Williams). He was a visionary filmmaker and one of theater’s most influential choreographers and directors. She was the greatest Broadway dancer of all time. Together they changed the face of American entertainment – at a perilous cost. Featuring Fosse’s choreography, the series explores the hidden corners of show business, the price of pursuing greatness, and the suffering inflicted in the name of art.

Kail, Levenson, Miranda, Fields, Rockwell, Williams and George Stelzner are executive producing the series. Levenson, who will serve as showrunner, wrote the premiere episode which will be directed by Kail. Actress, dancer, producer and daughter of Fosse and Verdon, Nicole Fosse serves as co-executive producer and oversees The Verdon Fosse Legacy. Co-producer Andy Blankenbuehler serves as a choreographer, along with Susan Misner. Erica Kay serves as producer.

Tony winner Butz currently stars on Broadway in My Fair Lady and recently starred in the critically acclaimed Netflix series Bloodline. He also starred in PBS’ Mercy Street and had starring roles in ABC’s The Deep End and CBS mini-series Comanche Moon. He’s repped by CAA and Elin Flack Management.

Qualley can next be seen in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood with Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and Margot Robbie. Her performance in Margaret Betts’s Novitiate, opposite Melissa Leo and Julianne Nicholson, earned her rave reviews at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival. She’s repped by UTA, Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern and Management 360.

Handler‘s role in Fosse/Verdon marks his fourth portrayal of a modern-day historical figure, along with ABC’s The Three Stooges (2000), in which he played Stooge Larry Fine; HBO’s all-star Too Big To Fail (2011), as Goldman-Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein; and FX’s award-winning People v. OJ Simpson (2016), as lawyer Alan Dershowitz. Other television credits include The West Wing, HBO’s Sex and the City, and a seven season run on Showtime’s Californication. He’s repped by APA and Link Entertainment.

Cash is known for her role as Gretchen Cutler in FXX’s critically-acclaimed comedy You’re the Worst. Her additional television credits include Joe Swanberg’s Netflix anthology series Easy and Fox comedy series Traffic Light, as well as an upcoming guest star role on Will & Grace. Cash is repped by UTA.

Corddry‘s recent credits include large roles in Apple’s For All Mankind, David Fincher’s Mindhunter and the award-winning, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. He began his career as a correspondent on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart. He’s repped by Gersh and Door 24.

Misner most recently wrapped Season 2 of Amazon’s Jack Ryan. She is best known for her portrayal of Sandra Beeman on FX’s The Americans, and also starred as FBI agent Terri McCue on Showtime’s Billions and played Dr. Nora White on Hulu’s Shut Eye. She’s repped by One Entertainment and Myman Greenspan Fox.

Originally from Mexico, Marroquin made her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in Chicago in 2002 and has since appeared on Broadway in The Pajama Game and In the Heights. On TV in Miami and Mexico City, she can be seen as a judge in Pequeños Gigantes and Mira Quien Baila, among others. She’s repped by BRS/Gage Talent Agency.

Barrett has starred on Broadway in Gettin’ the Band Back Together, Doctor Zhivago, Wicked, The Royal Family, Baby It’s You!, and originated the role of Sherrie in Rock of Ages off Broadway. Film/TV credits include the recurring role of Maria Castle in Marvel’s The Punisher. Barrett is repped by Abrams Artists Agency.

Holmes was most recently seen on the big screen in Steven Spielberg’s The Post. Recent TV credits include The Deuce, The Politician, The Fix, The Punisher, Modern Family and Atlanta. He’s repped by Paradigm Talent Agency and Gartner /Green Entertainment.

Reiser was recently seen in in There’s…. Johnny! (Hulu) Stranger Things (Netflix), Red Oaks (Netflix), The Romanoffs (Amazon), along with features War on Everyone with Alexander Skarsgard and Michael Pena, and The Book of Love with Jessica Biel, among others. He’s repped by Gersh and New Wave Entertainment.

Slater is repped by Abrams Artists Agency and Untitled Entertainment. Jennings is repped by BRS/Gage Talent Agency. Osnes is repped by Paradigm Talent Agency and Liebman Entertainment.