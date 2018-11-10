Florida has decided to move forward on a recount of its tight races for governor, senator and agriculture commissioner. Meanwhile, Arizona and Georgia are also contemplating recounts for their extremely tight gubernatorial and senate races.

The stakes are high for each state, as a final determination will decide whether the Republicans have a comfortable edge in the Senate, or a narrow majority. Democrat governors in the affected states would also have an outsize influence on the presidential race in 2020. The Florida and Georgia elections in particular drew heavy celebrity interest and fundraising.

The Florida secretary of state announced the recount today. The unofficial results have Republican Gov. Rick Scott leading incumbent Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson by more than 12,500 votes, or about .15%.

In Florida’s governor race, Republican former Rep. Ron DeSantis is ahead of Democrat Andrew Gillum by nearly 34,000 votes, for a lead of .41%. The agriculture commissioner – a key post in the state – saw Nikki Fried’s advantage stands at 5,326 votes over Republican Matt Caldwell.

The recounts will be done by machine and must be completed by 3 PM on Thursday. If the races are still within .25%, then a hand recount will take place.

The Senate race and the contest for agriculture commissioner both currently both fall within .25%.