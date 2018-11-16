Bull star Michael Weatherly and NCIS: Los Angeles co-star Eric Christian Olsen have teamed up to produce First Lady, a provocative drama, which has been put in development at CBS.

Written/executive produced by Jessica Grasl (Designated Survivor), First Lady centers around the beloved First Lady of the United States, who, determined to reclaim her life, does the unthinkable – she divorces her husband while he’s still in office and uses her prominence to become an advocate for truth and justice by revitalizing her career as an investigative journalist.

Weatherly executive produces via his Solar Drive Productions, with the company’s Head of Development Tiffany Grant as co-executive producer. Olsen and Kate Schumaecker executive produce via Olsen’s Cloud Nine Productions. CBS TV Studios, where Weatherly and Olsen are under deals, is the studio.

REX/Shutterstock

Friends Weatherly and Olsen used to be cast mates in the NCIS CBS/CBS Studios franchise as Weatherly co-starred on the mothership series for many years. Weatherly also guest starred alongside Olsen in an episode of NCIS: Los Angeles as part of a crossover. The duo’s bromance was on full display when they appeared on CBS’ The Talk together to promote the crossover. (you can watch the clip below)

This development season, Weatherly also re-teamed with fellow NCIS alum Cote de Pablo to produce MIA, a detective drama, which also is in development at CBS.

First Lady is Olsen’s third project as a producer bought by CBS this season. He also has medical drama Nurses, based on the Finnish series, and multi-camera comedy Life Lessons, based on a Canadian digital series.

Grasl’s credits include co-executive producer on Season 2 of Designated Survivor, supervising producer on Shades of Blue, producer on Proof and co-producer on White Collar.

CBS already has a DC drama about a female top government official with Madam Secretary.