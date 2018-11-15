A second group of filmmakers have petitioned WarnerMedia to reconsider its decision to shutter FilmStruck at month’s end. Here is . the second letter

To whom it may concern at Turner and Warner Bros. Digital Networks:

Roger Ebert once said “the movies are like a machine that generates empathy. It lets you understand a little bit more about different hopes, aspirations, dreams and fears. It helps us to identify with the people who are sharing this journey with us.”

No truer words.

Though we live in a world with increasing ways to view content, the range of content and the variety of storytellers has remained, sadly, limited.

In its short two years of existence FilmStruck was a machine that generated empathy by curating not only classic Hollywood films, but by streaming and highlighting world cinema, cinema by female, traditionally disenfranchised, and LGBT filmmakers and storytellers. FilmStruck added a depth, breadth and richness to the viewing experience that had not previously been attempted, and may – fearfully – disappear permanently with FilmStruck’s demise.

We the undersigned respectfully ask Turner and Warner Bros. Digital Networks to please reconsider their plans for FilmStruck. While we understand that “business” has always been a part of “show business,” we would hope that if FilmStruck cannot be continued in its present form, it would be allowed to function until such a time as a suitable, and suitably robust, replacement can be launched.

We hope that Turner and Warner Bros. Digital Networks will pause to recognize what an extraordinary accomplishment FilmStruck is. Equally, we hope the powers that be will consider maintaining what has become a significant film site for true enthusiasts of the moving image.

Respectfully yours:

John Ridley

David Oyelowo

So Yong Kim

Rachel Morrison

Malcolm D Lee

Nicole Kassell

Mark Johnson

Hank Corwin

Nicholas Britell

Scott Alexander

Larry Karaszewski

Glenn Ficarra

John Requa

Billy Ray

Eric Roth

Sofia Coppola

Lenny Abrahamson

Freida Pinto

Nina Jacobson

Luke Davies

Mira Nair

Lydia Dean Pilcher

Jason Hall

Graham Moore

Liz Hannah

Jay Cassidy

Jeremy Kleiner

Steve Golin

Susanne Bier

Elizabeth Cantillon

Brad Weston

Sam Taylor Johnson

Vidiots Foundation