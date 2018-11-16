Refresh for updates For the third year in a row, New York-based distributor A24 led at the 2019 Film Independent Spirit Award nominations counting a total 12 noms versus last year’s 17. A24’s nom count this year doubled up on Amazon Studios, Netflix and The Orchard which all tied for six. Annapurna Pictures followed with five noms: Three for Barry Jenkins’ If Beale Street Could Talk (best feature, director, and supporting female Regina King) and two for their Boots Riley Sundance pick-up Sorry to Bother You (five).

A24 scored four noms a piece for Eighth Grade and First Reformed, two for Hereditary, and then a nom each for Mid90s and Never Goin’ Back.

Meanwhile, The Orchard’s We The Animals from director Jeremiah Zager counted the most for any feature with a total of five including best editing, best cinematography, best first feature, Someone to Watch award, and best supporting male. The pic, which made its world premiere at Sundance, follows three boys as they grow from their childhood which has contended with their parents’ volatile love which unmakes the family many times over. The pic was overlooked in the best feature category.

The Spirit award noms were announced this morning by Gemma Chan and Molly Shannon at the W Hotel in Hollywood. Microbudget films, all the way up to pics that cost around $20M are eligible.

The awards in recent years have generally been a predictor of what’s to come the following day at the Oscars with best picture wins lining up between AMPAS and Film Independent for Moonlight in 2017, 2016’s Spotlight, 2015’s Birdman and 2014’s 12 Years A Slave. However, last year that wasn’t the case with the Spirits going for Get Out while the Oscars went for The Shape of Water (the Fox Searchlight release wasn’t eligible for the Spirit Awards due to the fact that its production cost exceeded the minimum echelon allowed by the org). If some are wondering why Netflix’s highly praised Alfonso Cuaron epic Roma isn’t in the best feature category, it’s because it was only eligible in the international film slot. The movie is Mexico’s official foreign film Oscar entry this season. Four hundred films were in consideration for this year’s noms.

The 2019 Spirit Awards will take place north of the Santa Monica Pier on Saturday, Feb. 23, and will be broadcast live on IFC.

You can watch the recap here:

Below are the categories being announced this morning which will fill out in a matter of minutes:

BEST FEATURE



Eight Grade

First Reformed

If Beale Street Could Talk

Leave No Trace

You Were Never Really Here

BEST FEMALE LEAD

Glenn Close, THE WIFE

Toni Collette, HEREDITARY

Elsie Fisher, EIGHTH GRADE

Regina Hall, SUPPORT THE GIRLS

Helena Howard, MADELINE’S MADELINE

Carey Mulligan, WILDLIFE

BEST MALE LEAD



John Cho, SEARCHING

Daveed Diggs, BLINDSPOTTING

Ethan Hawke, FIRST REFORMED

Christian Malheiros, SÓCRATES

Joaquin Phoenix, YOU WERE NEVER REALLY HERE

BEST DIRECTOR



Debra Granik, LEAVE NO TRACE

Barry Jenkins, IF BEALE STREET COULD TALK

Tamara Jenkins, PRIVATE LIFE

Lynne Ramsay, YOU WERE NEVER REALLY HERE

Paul Schrader, FIRST REFORMED

BEST DOCUMENTARY



HALE COUNTY THIS MORNING, THIS EVENING

MINDING THE GAP

OF FATHERS AND SONS

ON HER SHOULDERS

SHIRKERS

WON’T YOU BE MY NEIGHBOR?

BEST SUPPORTING MALE



Raúl Castillo, WE THE ANIMALS

Adam Driver, BLACKKKLANSMAN

Richard E. Grant, CAN YOU EVER FORGIVE ME?

Josh Hamilton, EIGHTH GRADE

John David Washington, MONSTERS AND MEN

BEST SCREENPLAY



Richard Glatzer (Writer/Story By), Rebecca Lenkiewicz & Wash Westmoreland, COLETTE

Nicole Holofcener & Jeff Whitty, CAN YOU EVER FORGIVE ME?

Tamara Jenkins, PRIVATE LIFE

Boots Riley, SORRY TO BOTHER YOU

Paul Schrader FIRST REFORMED

ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD

Suspiria

BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY

Bo Burnham, EIGHTH GRADE Christina Choe, NANCY Cory Finley, THOROUGHBREDS Jennifer Fox, THE TALE Quinn Shephard (Writer/Story By) and Laurie Shephard (Story By), BLAME

BEST EDITING

Joe Bini, YOU WERE NEVER REALLY HERE Keiko Deguchi, Brian A. Kates & Jeremiah Zagar, WE THE ANIMALS Luke Dunkley, Nick Fenton, Chris Gill & Julian Hart, AMERICAN ANIMALS Anne Fabini, Alex Hall and Gary Levy, THE TALE Nick Houy, MID90S



BONNIE AWARD

Debra Granik Tamara Jenkins Karyn Kusama



BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM



BURNING (South Korea) THE FAVOURITE (United Kingdom) HAPPY AS LAZZARO (Italy) ROMA (Mexico) SHOPLIFTERS (Japan)

JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD

A BREAD FACTORY EN EL SÉPTIMO DÍA NEVER GOIN’ BACK SÓCRATES THUNDER ROAD

BEST FIRST FEATURE

HEREDITARY SORRY TO BOTHER YOU THE TALE WE THE ANIMALS WILDLIFE

BEST SUPPORTING FEMALE



Kayli Carter, PRIVATE LIFE Tyne Daly, A BREAD FACTORY Regina King, IF BEALE STREET COULD TALK Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie, LEAVE NO TRACE J. Smith-Cameron, NANCY

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY



Ashley Connor, MADELINE’S MADELINE

Diego Garcia, WILDLIFE

Benjamin Loeb, MANDY

Sayombhu Mukdeeprom, SUSPIRIA

Zak Mulligan, WE THE ANIMALS