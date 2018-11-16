Refresh for updates For the third year in a row, New York-based distributor A24 led at the 2019 Film Independent Spirit Award nominations counting a total 12 noms versus last year’s 17. A24’s nom count this year doubled up on Amazon Studios, Netflix and The Orchard which all tied for six. Annapurna Pictures followed with five noms: Three for Barry Jenkins’ If Beale Street Could Talk (best feature, director, and supporting female Regina King) and two for their Boots Riley Sundance pick-up Sorry to Bother You (five).
A24 scored four noms a piece for Eighth Grade and First Reformed, two for Hereditary, and then a nom each for Mid90s and Never Goin’ Back.
Meanwhile, The Orchard’s We The Animals from director Jeremiah Zager counted the most for any feature with a total of five including best editing, best cinematography, best first feature, Someone to Watch award, and best supporting male. The pic, which made its world premiere at Sundance, follows three boys as they grow from their childhood which has contended with their parents’ volatile love which unmakes the family many times over. The pic was overlooked in the best feature category.
The Spirit award noms were announced this morning by Gemma Chan and Molly Shannon at the W Hotel in Hollywood. Microbudget films, all the way up to pics that cost around $20M are eligible.
The awards in recent years have generally been a predictor of what’s to come the following day at the Oscars with best picture wins lining up between AMPAS and Film Independent for Moonlight in 2017, 2016’s Spotlight, 2015’s Birdman and 2014’s 12 Years A Slave. However, last year that wasn’t the case with the Spirits going for Get Out while the Oscars went for The Shape of Water (the Fox Searchlight release wasn’t eligible for the Spirit Awards due to the fact that its production cost exceeded the minimum echelon allowed by the org). If some are wondering why Netflix’s highly praised Alfonso Cuaron epic Roma isn’t in the best feature category, it’s because it was only eligible in the international film slot. The movie is Mexico’s official foreign film Oscar entry this season. Four hundred films were in consideration for this year’s noms.
The 2019 Spirit Awards will take place north of the Santa Monica Pier on Saturday, Feb. 23, and will be broadcast live on IFC.
Below are the categories being announced this morning:
BEST FEATURE
Eight Grade
First Reformed
If Beale Street Could Talk
Leave No Trace
You Were Never Really Here
BEST FEMALE LEAD
Glenn Close, THE WIFE
Toni Collette, HEREDITARY
Elsie Fisher, EIGHTH GRADE
Regina Hall, SUPPORT THE GIRLS
Helena Howard, MADELINE’S MADELINE
Carey Mulligan, WILDLIFE
BEST MALE LEAD
John Cho, SEARCHING
Daveed Diggs, BLINDSPOTTING
Ethan Hawke, FIRST REFORMED
Christian Malheiros, SÓCRATES
Joaquin Phoenix, YOU WERE NEVER REALLY HERE
BEST DIRECTOR
Debra Granik, LEAVE NO TRACE
Barry Jenkins, IF BEALE STREET COULD TALK
Tamara Jenkins, PRIVATE LIFE
Lynne Ramsay, YOU WERE NEVER REALLY HERE
Paul Schrader, FIRST REFORMED
BEST DOCUMENTARY
HALE COUNTY THIS MORNING, THIS EVENING
MINDING THE GAP
OF FATHERS AND SONS
ON HER SHOULDERS
SHIRKERS
WON’T YOU BE MY NEIGHBOR?
BEST SUPPORTING MALE
Raúl Castillo, WE THE ANIMALS
Adam Driver, BLACKKKLANSMAN
Richard E. Grant, CAN YOU EVER FORGIVE ME?
Josh Hamilton, EIGHTH GRADE
John David Washington, MONSTERS AND MEN
BEST SCREENPLAY
Richard Glatzer (Writer/Story By), Rebecca Lenkiewicz & Wash Westmoreland, COLETTE
Nicole Holofcener & Jeff Whitty, CAN YOU EVER FORGIVE ME?
Tamara Jenkins, PRIVATE LIFE
Boots Riley, SORRY TO BOTHER YOU
Paul Schrader FIRST REFORMED
ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD
Suspiria
BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY
Bo Burnham, EIGHTH GRADE
Christina Choe, NANCY
Cory Finley, THOROUGHBREDS
Jennifer Fox, THE TALE
Quinn Shephard (Writer/Story By) and Laurie Shephard (Story By), BLAME
Joe Bini, YOU WERE NEVER REALLY HERE
Keiko Deguchi, Brian A. Kates & Jeremiah Zagar, WE THE ANIMALS
Luke Dunkley, Nick Fenton, Chris Gill & Julian Hart, AMERICAN ANIMALS
Anne Fabini, Alex Hall and Gary Levy, THE TALE
Nick Houy, MID90S
BONNIE AWARD
Debra Granik
Tamara Jenkins
Karyn Kusama
BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM
BURNING (South Korea)
THE FAVOURITE (United Kingdom)
HAPPY AS LAZZARO (Italy)
ROMA (Mexico)
SHOPLIFTERS (Japan)
A BREAD FACTORY
EN EL SÉPTIMO DÍA
NEVER GOIN’ BACK
SÓCRATES
THUNDER ROAD
HEREDITARY
SORRY TO BOTHER YOU
THE TALE
WE THE ANIMALS
WILDLIFE
Kayli Carter, PRIVATE LIFE
Tyne Daly, A BREAD FACTORY
Regina King, IF BEALE STREET COULD TALK
Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie, LEAVE NO TRACE
J. Smith-Cameron, NANCY
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Ashley Connor, MADELINE’S MADELINE
Diego Garcia, WILDLIFE
Benjamin Loeb, MANDY
Sayombhu Mukdeeprom, SUSPIRIA
Zak Mulligan, WE THE ANIMALS