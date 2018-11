The death of film director and cinematographer Nicolas Roeg came on a quiet weekend for Hollywood. But the online world took note, as his fellow filmmakers, festivals and institutions saluted one of cinema’s giants as he goes gently into that good night.

BAFTA reissued a video tribute to the director from 2009, wherein his fellow filmmakers lauded his lifetime achievements.

A few of the comments so far:

Nicolas Roeg was one of the greatest directors that ever lived. R.I.P. https://t.co/ek5W1ebyhW — Larry Karaszewski (@Karaszewski) November 24, 2018

it was an honor to work with Nic Roeg in #Track29 and then when he produced my performance film #WithoutYouImNothing a brilliant original whose canon is impeccable never another like him https://t.co/4IacSjHFcl — Sandra Bernhard (@SandraBernhard) November 24, 2018

RIP to Nicolas Roeg, a pioneering force of cinema who created some of the most affecting moments of beauty, terror and sadness ever seen. A true great if ever there was one. pic.twitter.com/SRuvHhC0jP — BFI (@BFI) November 24, 2018

Farewell to the extraordinary cinematic talent, director Nicolas Roeg. His films hypnotized me for years and still continue to intrigue. Along with classics like Performance & Walkabout, I could watch Don't Look Now on a loop & never tire of its intricacies. A master of the art. pic.twitter.com/fXB7GPwOL9 — edgarwright (@edgarwright) November 24, 2018

Just heard another great storyteller, the inimitable Nicolas Roeg left us today. What an incredible body of work he’s left us with!

All my love to his family.

Thank you for making so many brave choices, & giving this strange little lad in pajamas an ongoing love of filmmaking. pic.twitter.com/QVg2znq3Rs — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) November 24, 2018

Thank you Nicolas Roeg for all your films, your amazing contribution to cinema, and the encouragement you gave others. We will never forget you or your work…. And this will remain treasured: pic.twitter.com/kDW1M7CDyj — Carol Morley (@_CarolMorley) November 24, 2018