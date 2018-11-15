Warner Bros’ Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald is off to a magical start at the international box office. Opening in 10 markets on Wednesday, it cast a $10.1M spell on roughly 9,000 screens (including continuing sneaks in select hubs). France and Korea are the majors in that mix with scores higher than the previous David Yates-directed Harry Potter spinoff. Korea set new benchmarks for both WB and the Wizarding World.

The second Fantastic Beasts movie inspired by the fictitious textbook in JK Rowling’s mythology stars Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston and Ezra Miller. It also expands Johnny Depp’s Gellert Grindelwald villain role while adding Jude Law as a young Albus Dumbledore. Rowling wrote the screenplay and produces with David Heyman, Steve Kloves and Lionel Wigram.

Pre-release projections for the total 79 offshore markets going this weekend are at $188M-$205M, with some sources calling it even higher. In like-for-likes, the first FB movie had an opening weekend of about $180M.

France debuted Wednesday to $2.6M (2.3M euros) with 322K admissions on 903 screens, including sneaks from Tuesday night. FB2 has a dominant 64% of the Top 5 films in the market, and came in 54% ahead of the debut of Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them. France was the No. 6 market on FB1, and the world premiere for Grindelwald was held in Paris on Nov. 8 as part of the movie takes place there.

Korea opened to $2M (KRW 2.3B) on 1,560 screens to score the highest day one launch for the entire Wizarding World, exceeding FB1 by 15%. The result is also WB’s biggest opening day in 2018.

Holland bowed to $619K (550K euros) on 266 screens with a 71% share of the Top 5 films, coming in 67% ahead of FB1. This is the biggest opening day of the year in the market.

Indonesia is also a No. 1 launch with 78% of the Top 5. This is also the best score for the Wizarding World and topped FB1 by 31% at $560K (IDR 8B) from 919.

Previews and openings in the Nordics took in a collective $1.4M for the day, which is 48% ahead of FB1.

There were also some notable No. 1s in limited previews from Wednesday in Germany ($1.2M) and Australia ($622K). In the latter, the sneaks began at just 6:30PM.

There are another 45 markets getting their Newt Scamander fix today, including Germany, Italy, Russia, Brazil and Australia. Friday adds 24 more, including the UK, Spain, China and Mexico. We’ll continue updating throughout the coming days.