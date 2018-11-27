EXCLUSIVE: X-Men and Taken franchise star Famke Janssen has joined Scott Speer’s Endless starring Alexandra Shipp and Nicholas Hamilton.

Endless, based on a draft by Rohit Kumar, follows madly in love 19-year-olds Chris (Hamilton) and Riley (Shipp) who are separated when a fatal accident leaves Chris stranded in limbo between life and death. In agony, Chris watches Riley grieve until they find a way to connect and share exhilarating, deeply emotional moments that transcend life and death. A story of love and loss, both Chris and Riley must ultimately accept the hardest lesson of all – letting go.

Janssen will play Chris’ single working-class mother. Production is currently underway in British Columbia. Janssen recently appeared on ABC’s How to Get Away with Murder in a recurring role and The Blacklist: Redemption. She most recently wrapped production on Primal opposite Nicolas Cage and The Poison Rose starring John Travolta and Morgan Freeman.

In addition, Ingenious Media has come on board the film, with Anders Erdén and Daniel Negret executive producing alongside John Jencks, Jay Taylor and Joe Simpson of J Cubed Film Finance.

Gabriela Bacher of Film House Germany’s Summerstorm Entertainment is producing alongside Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee of Thunder Road Pictures and Sean Finegan of Hyper Media Ventures. They are joined by Canadian producing partner Kevin DeWalt of Mind’s Eye Entertainment.

EPs on the film also include Jason Brooks, Allison Taylor, Tara Finegan, Jonathan Fuhrman, Christian Angermayer, Klemens Hallmann, Marc Hansell, Marcel LeBlanc, Shipp and Mimi Steinbauer. Radiant Films International is handling foreign sales.

Janssen is repped by ICM Partners.