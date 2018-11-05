Bob Kushell, executive producer/showrunner of CBS’ upcoming midseason comedy Fam starring Nina Dobrev, has exited the series. I hear he was dismissed following a complaint that he had used insensitive language in the writers room. Word is that the comment in question was not of a sexual harassment nature, but it was deemed inappropriate.

With CBS under scrutiny in the past few months with a number of high-profile exits over misconduct allegations, from CEO Les Moonves to former NCIS: New Orleans showrunner Brad Kern, the network acted decisively, removing Kushell. CBS declined comment.

CAA

The move comes with three episodes left to film in Fam‘s 13-episode order. Creator/executive producer Corinne Kingsbury is taking lead, with comedy veterans Joe Port and Joe Wiseman getting elevated to executive producers.

In Fam, from Kapital Entertainment and CBS TV Studios, a young woman’s dreams of an upstanding life with her new fiancé and his upstanding family are dashed when her younger train wreck half-sister comes to live with her to escape their train wreck of a father.

Dobrev stars along with Tone Bell, Odessa Adlon, Brian Stokes Mitchell and Sheryl Lee Ralph.

Kushell’s exit was first reported by TV Line.