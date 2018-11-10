UPDATE: will donate $250k to the American Red Cross to help those affected by the California wildfires. The social media service has also activated its “Safety Check” feature for the Camp Fire and Woolsey Fire.

People looking to help those impacted by the fires can also visit the Facebook “Crisis Response” pages to donate to relief efforts, create a fundraiser, or offer help. You can find the crisis response page for the Camp Fire here and Woolsey Fire here. So far, more than 200 people have requested help, with more than 650 responding. Most requests are for information, food and shelter.

Facebook also has the following pages devoted to information:

Camp Fire Butte County Resource Group #CampFire (1,237 members) – People are sharing news, updates, resources, and helping each other find missing loved ones and pets. One woman found a dog near Magalia, CA and the members of the community identified the dog and united him safely with his family.

(1,237 members) – People are sharing news, updates, resources, and helping each other find missing loved ones and pets. One woman found a dog near Magalia, CA and the members of the community identified the dog and united him safely with his family. CAMP FIRE -MISSING- People & Pets (579 members) – People are posting information on missing or found People or Pets during the Camp Fire.

(579 members) – People are posting information on missing or found People or Pets during the Camp Fire. Hill and Woolsey Fire Community Network (187 members) – People are sharing updates and resources for those impacted by the Woolsey and Hill Fires.

EARLIER: The Entertainment Industry Foundation is calling for donations to its Fire Relief Fund, designed to support firefighters, first responders and communities impacted by wildfires.

The fund, started last year in response to the major wildfires throughout the state, is active in providing members of the entertainment community and the public an immediate way to offer vital support.

“We want to provide an easy pathway to giving for members of the entertainment community and the public to show their support of the men and women keeping us safe from harm,” said EIF President and CEO Nicole Sexton.

EIF Board Chair Chris Silbermann added that the fund can “greatly assist those on the front lines, as well as families and pets who are displaced during this difficult time.”

Three fast-moving wildfires, the Camp Fire, the Woolsey Fire and the Hill Fire, have already destroyed thousands of homes and other structures throughout California. Families in at least 75,000 homes have been asked to evacuate.

Last year, funds raised were distributed to three beneficiaries – the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation, to provide hydration packs for firemen and night vision goggles for helicopter pilots; L.A. Kitchen, who provided food for first responders and victims in shelters who were affected by the fire; and the Humane Society of Ventura County, to provide assistance for more than 300 animals displaced.

EIF will select beneficiaries for current funds raised as needs are assessed. 100% of donations will be distributed to beneficiaries. EIF’s fire relief fund is part of the organization’s overall crisis response program, Music for Relief. To donate to EIF’s Fire Fund, click here.

In other fire related charity efforts, Lyft has partnered with United Way and 2-1-1 to offer Relief Rides in the Ventura and Los Angeles County areas in response to the Southern California fires. If any individuals need assistance, they can dial 2-1-1 if they’re currently in the area.

“We’re devastated by the fires in Southern California and our hearts go out to those who have been affected. We have partnered with United Way to offer Relief Rides in the Ventura and Los Angeles County areas through 2-1-1 and we’ll be monitoring the roads to prioritize our drivers’ safety.” – Elliot Greenberger, Lyft Southern California Market Manager

In yet another option, GoFundMe has a number of verified campaigns going to benefit fire victims.