today updated on its progress in dealing with hate speech, depictions of graphic violence, terrorist propaganda and other violations of its community standards.

The social network said it is making strides in proactively identifying hate speech, saying it’s able to remove the majority of posts before users report them. It’s also gotten better at finding violent or graphic content.

Facebook issued the report a day after a bombshell report in the New York Times that revealed how the company attempted to deny and deflect blame for Russia’s manipulation of its platform.

“Overall, we know we have a lot more work to do when it comes to preventing abuse on Facebook,’ said Guy Rosen, the company’s vice president of product management.

Facebook said it has removed more than 15.4 million pieces of violent and graphic content in the third quarter, including removing it, putting a warning screen over it, disabling the offending account and/or contacting law enforcement. It took down more than 1.5 fake accounts,

The company also has stepped up its removal of terrorist content, using technology that can proactively detect photos that are extremely similar to old images of terrorist propaganda that had been removed previously.

Facebook also started reporting instances of bullying and harassment and child nudity and exploitation. In the last quarter, the company took action on 2.1 million pieces of content that violated our policies for bullying and harassment — removing 15% of it before it was reported.

The company removed 8.7 million pieces of content that violated our child nudity or sexual exploitation of children policies — 99% were identified before anyone reported them.