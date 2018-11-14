EXCLUSIVE: For those who are constantly demanding explanations, you’ll be happy to know that Explained, the original docuseries from Vox and Netflix, has been greenlit for a second season.

The second season of the docuseries produced by Vox and Vox Entertainment looks to continue what they accomplished in the first season of the docuseries. As the title suggests, Explained is a weekly short-form series that explores a wide range of global topics and take on the big “why” questions that animate our age. From cryptocurrency to weed to the female orgasm to tattoos to monogamy, each episode of the first season tackled a different subject from the zeitgeist, featuring interviews with some of the most authoritative experts in their respective fields. The first season included narration from Christian Slater, Rachel Bloom, Levar Burton, Aasif Mandvi, RAchel McAdams, Maria Bello, Kevin Smith, Jerry Springer, and Samira Wiley.

Season 1 of Explained is currently streaming on Netflix.